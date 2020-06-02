STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more JIPMER staff test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, cases rise to 82

The number of active cases is now 52. All the active cases are in Puducherry region of the UT.

Published: 02nd June 2020 02:11 PM

Health care workers in PPEs.

Health care workers in PPEs. (Image used for representation| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a resident doctor in JIPMER tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, three more employees of JIPMER including two canteen staff and a security guard have also tested positive, said health authorities.

Another person in Madagadipet who came from Mumbai a few days ago tested positive, while two others in Kombakkam and Thilaspet who were contacts of COVID-19 patients were also found to be positive.  

Besides them, another person from Chennai tested positive and was admitted to JIPMER.

Five patients have also been discharged. With this, the COVID-19 tally here has gone up to 82 while the number of active cases is now 52. All the active cases are in Puducherry region of the UT.

Health Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda said discipline is slowly being forgotten which has resulted in a spike in cases. He pointed out that hospital facilities are good but they can sustain patients only up to a point. Beyond that, people will need to be disciplined.

“I cannot be indisciplined and expect that the state will do everything," cautioned Panda and appealed to people for community vigilance which is key to ensure success against COVID-19 in Puducherry.
 

