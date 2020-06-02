STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN promulgates ordinance to amend agri produce marketing law

A government statement said that as per the amendment, a farmer can now sell his farm produce in any licensed private market, godowns, and cold storage points.

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987 to allow farmers to freely sell their produce to get the best price.

The farmers can also sell their produce in their farms, food park complex or to any licensed trader.

The government said it is up to the farmers to decide the mode of sales so that he gets the highest price for his produce.

