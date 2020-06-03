STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases high due to high testing: CM Palaniswami

Says 56% patients have recovered, which is highest in country, owing to better infrastructure

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:10 AM

CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami chairing a meeting to discuss the preventive measures adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has a high number of cases because the testing rate is higher than other States, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday while at a review meeting with city corporation officials. “So far 56 per cent of the patients have recovered, the highest in the country. This is owing to the State medical infrastructure,” he said.  

Urging people to follow all government advisories while shopping for essentials, Palaniswami said they should wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands and legs after going back home.“We can’t eradicate this virus but can control it, which is what we are looking at. People should cooperate in fighting the situation. Steps are being taken for issuing phased relaxations (of the lockdown) in Chennai,” he said.

While the situation has been brought under control in the rest of the State, Chennai has been challenging since it has about 87 lakh people living in narrow streets and there are several houses with 6-7 people staying in them, Palaniswami said.  However, he added that the officials are working well and doctors, nurses and other medical staff are working with dedication.

Highlighting the measures taken by the government so far, the Chief Minister said that 1.5 crore masks have been procured and distributed along with kabasura kudineer for seven lakh people. In addition, the health conditions of 3.5 lakh people with comorbidities are being tracked and 300 NGOs are working to take care of senior citizens, he said.  

“We have procured 9.1 lakh PCR kits with which 4.66 lakh people have been tested. I had earlier announced that the remaining 1.7 lakh kits were with the government. To this, Stalin says that 4.47 lakh kits should have remained so where are the remaining 2.7 lakh kits? What Stalin has failed to take into account is that the 2.7 lakh kits have been sent to the 43 testing centres. You are the one (Stalin) looking for publicity through such allegations,” he added.

