Chief secy to meet religious leaders to discuss reopening of places of worship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid demands for reopening the places of worship in the State, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam will be convening a meeting of the representatives of various religions at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Central government has already given nod to States to reopen religious places from June 8. Shanmugam, in a letter to the leaders of various faiths, said the meeting is convened to gather their views on reopening the religious places in Tamil Nadu which have been shut since March 19.

Welcoming the move, a legislator told Express that places of worship should be reopened. “People have already started offering prayers from the terrace of their houses and in groups at some places. So, it is better to allow them to go to places of worship with physical distancing and other restrictions,” he said.