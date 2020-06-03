STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus plays spoilsport with this Tamil Nadu man's wedding, twice

A 28-year-old man who arrived here from Chennai on May 31 had to rescheduled his wedding for second time in a row, after he tested positive.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man who arrived here from Chennai on May 31 had to rescheduled his wedding for second time in a row, after he tested positive. Earlier, his marriage was planned on May 20 but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Later it was rescheduled on June 10.

Shankar*, the groom, a native of Perundhurai in Erode is working as a sales professional in Chennai. He is currently admitted in ESI hospital. Shankar says, “My wedding was initially planned in Coimbatore on May 20. But it was postponed and now when I have tested positive,  the date has to be rescheduled again. We have informed the bride’s family. Though her family is convinced it was not an easy task.”

“Doctors said my health is stable and I am confident that I will recover soon,” the would-be groom added.
Giving an insight into how he must have contracted the virus, he says, “I had visited an ATM near my house, which did not have a hand sanitiser. I might have contracted the virus from there.”

Even as the ATM records many footfalls in a day, there are no precautionary measures taken there to contain the spread of coronavirus, he rues.

At the Coimbatore International Airport, Shankar was asymptomatic but later he tested positive. His mother who accompanied him has tested negative. She is placed under home quarantine.

(* name changed)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus marriage postponed
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp