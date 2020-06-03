Coronavirus plays spoilsport with this Tamil Nadu man's wedding, twice

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man who arrived here from Chennai on May 31 had to rescheduled his wedding for second time in a row, after he tested positive. Earlier, his marriage was planned on May 20 but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Later it was rescheduled on June 10.

Shankar*, the groom, a native of Perundhurai in Erode is working as a sales professional in Chennai. He is currently admitted in ESI hospital. Shankar says, “My wedding was initially planned in Coimbatore on May 20. But it was postponed and now when I have tested positive, the date has to be rescheduled again. We have informed the bride’s family. Though her family is convinced it was not an easy task.”

“Doctors said my health is stable and I am confident that I will recover soon,” the would-be groom added.

Giving an insight into how he must have contracted the virus, he says, “I had visited an ATM near my house, which did not have a hand sanitiser. I might have contracted the virus from there.”

Even as the ATM records many footfalls in a day, there are no precautionary measures taken there to contain the spread of coronavirus, he rues.

At the Coimbatore International Airport, Shankar was asymptomatic but later he tested positive. His mother who accompanied him has tested negative. She is placed under home quarantine.

(* name changed)