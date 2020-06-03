EPS appeals to scribes to wear face mask

CHENNAI: Stating that “lives mattered more than the profession”, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday made a friendly appeal to journalists to wear face mask. Palaniswami was speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting with officials of the Chennai Corporation. Noticing that some journalists were not wearing masks, Palaniswami made the appeal.
