EPS inaugurates new buildings across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Palaniswami on Monday released a book titled ‘Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and You’ which details the pollution control guidelines and environmental rules related to setting up factories and other establishments.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a new building for the District Environmental Engineer’s office in Tiruvannamalai district, through video conferencing at the Secretariat. Besides, the CM inaugurated a new taluk office building and residential quarters for officials in Vembakkam and Jamunamarathu respectively in Tiruvannamalai district, residential quarters for deputy tahsildar at Ariyalur and an office building for the Revenue Divisional Officer in Guindy. The buildings were constructed at a total cost of Rs 8.75 crore.