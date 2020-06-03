Female elephant found dead in Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A six-year-old female elephant is suspected to have died after falling into a gorge while attempting to quench its thirst at Iruttupallam forest beat in Mettupalayam forest range, recently.

Few anti-poaching watchers who were on a routine patrol in the Kallar reserve forest found the dead animal and recovered the carcass of the elephant from the gorge on Monday morning.

The team members immediately alerted the Range Officer of Mettupalayam Forest Range S Selvaraj, who in turn engaged Thekkampatty Animal Husbandry Department Veterinarian Rajesh Kumar to conduct the postmortem examination.