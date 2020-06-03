First Covid death in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 died at the MGMGH on Tuesday morning. She is the first COVID victim in the district, according to a media release issued by Collector S Sivarasu.

A resident of Alwarthope, the woman was shifted to MGMGH from a private hospital on 27 May with complaint of cold and breathlessness. She also suffered from co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension. She was buried in Palakkarai.

Five persons who were contacts of positive patients tested positive on Tuesday. Currently, 20 patients are at MGMGH, including 15 from Tiruchy.