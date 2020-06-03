STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four COVID-19 patients on ventilator support as cases rise to 90 in Puducherry

At present there are 57 active cases of COVID-19 after the discharge of three patients today. In all 33 patients have been cured.

puducherry

Pondy beach road was opened for public after 2 months of lockdown. (Photo| G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The total number of coronavirus cases touched 90 in the UT after seven more tested positive on Wednesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said.

Four of the COVID-19 patients are in ventilator support.

He said that two of them are being treated in JIPMER ICU and an equal number is being treated in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute(IGMCRI) ICU. Among them are a 80-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife, he said.

At present there are 57 active cases of COVID-19 after the discharge of three patients today. In all 33 patients have been cured.

The newly affected persons today are from Muthialpet, Dharmapuri, Nettapakkam, Kadirgamam, Thavalakuppam, Poornamkuppam and Mugrugambakkam, he said adding that with this the containment zones have raisen to 30 here. Muthialpet area is emerging as a concern with as many as 16 cases.

Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the union territory are COVID-19 free.

