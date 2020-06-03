Glass tumblers become untouchables

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Due to the COVID-19 scare, customers of eateries and tea stalls have been expressing reluctance to consume hot or cold beverages in any utensil other than use-and-throw paper cups.

A bakery owner on Tiruchy Road said, "Many customers are reluctant to have teas or coffees in glass tumblers. We wash the glass tumblers in hot water, but still we are unable to instil confidence."

President of Small Hotels, Mess, Bakery and All Foods Association C K Subramaniam said they have instructed their members to serve the drinks only in glass tumblers. "A few bakers have been forced to serve tea in paper cups after consumers asked for it," he said.

Designated Officer of Food Safety Department K Tamil Selvan said the bakeries and tea stalls are allowed to use one-time-use paper cups, but not the ones coated with plastic.

Selvan said, "The glass tumblers washed in hot water can be reused by the people. If the public notices any shops using banned cups, they can file a complaint on Food Safety Department's WhatsApp number 94440-42322."

Ever since the ban on usage of plastic and use-and-throw cups in January 2019, the small and medium eateries, bakeries, and tea stalls have been serving beverages in glass tumblers.