Governor, CM, leaders condole BJP leader’s death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder S Ramadoss, BJP state president L Murugan were among those who condoled the demise of former president of Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, KN Lakshmanan. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also condoled the death of Lakshmanan.