Govt hospital lab technician tests positive in Tirupathur

TIRUPATHUR: A 39-year-old government hospital lab technician and three of his family members tested positive for COVID-19 in Tirupathur district. The technician had been working with the primary health centre (PHC) located at Nariyampattu.

“We doubt he would have contracted the infection from his relatives who came from Chennai recently to attend the funeral of his grandmother at Kadambur near Ambur. His relatives may be asymptomatic,” said KST Suresh, Deputy Director of Health Services.

His wife, brother-in-law, and the brother-in-law’s wife tested positive, all them were admitted to the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital. The area surrounding his residence has been brought under containment zone. Contact tracing was also being done.

Meanwhile, Vellore district reported five new COVID-19 cases. One patient is from Viluthonpalayam in Gudiyatham while two are from Nanganallur, one is from Nerkundram in Chennai and one from Erode, according to district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.