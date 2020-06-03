STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ordinance to help TN farmers earn more profit

The State government on Tuesday promulgated an Ordinance allowing farmers to sell their produce across the State, to whoever offers a good price.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:10 AM

Farmers, Labourer

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday promulgated an Ordinance allowing farmers to sell their produce across the State, to whoever offers a good price.  Now, instead of sticking to their nearby regulated markets, farmers can sell their produce to any recognized private market.  

The Ordinance, promulgated to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, has also said that no marketing fee should be collected from the farmers. An official release said the Ordinance allows the farmers across Tamil Nadu to sell their produce at any regulated market in the State, any recognised private market, recognised warehouse, cold storage facility or directly to recognised traders.

The Ordinance is also aimed at enhancing transparency in trade, promoting multiple channels for competitive marketing and encouraging investments in development of markets and marketing infrastructure.

The ordinance provides for the establishment of private market yards, sub-yards, collection and aggregation centres to help direct marketing. Further, the term of the Special Officers appointed to manage the affairs of the market committees which expired on May 29 has been extended by six more months or till reconstitution of the market committees, whichever is earlier.

Welcoming the Ordinance, general secretary of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam P R Pandian said it will open up more marketing avenues for farmers. “It will bring more competition and pave way for better prices. However, the government should ensure that corporate companies are not be allowed to engage in cultivation on contract basis.

P Sukumaran of Tirupoonthurthi, however, was sceptical about the move and said large private players would gain using the farmers name. “We will have to wait and see how this translates into practical terms,” he said.

P Shanmugam, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam,  said the government did not give any new privilege to the farmers. The only solace is that marketing fee will not be charged. “Even now, the farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the State. There is no restriction on that. This Ordinance just gives a legal sanctity for that.”

The government has still kept farmers dependents on traders. “Unless the government announces the minimum support price of all produce, farmers will not be benefitted. At a time when horticultural produce is going up, minimum support price is necessary.  Tamil Nadu is a State with 86 per cent  small and marginal farmers.  So, they cannot store their produce and sell them later. They have to sell the produce immediately and prepare for the next crop using the money they get.”  

