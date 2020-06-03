Pregnant woman 'brought dead' to hospital

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 29-year-old pregnant woman from Archanapuram of Virudhunagar was brought dead to the government Virudhunagar hospital on Monday morning. She was eight-month pregnant. According to her husband, Kasthuri went to bed around 11pm on Sunday night, but woke up a while later and drank coffee. Her husband found her in a semi-conscious state in the wee hours of Monday. By her bed was a pot of coffee with a dead house gecko floating in it, sources said. Though her husband rushed her to the hospital, the doctors there declared her 'dead on arrival'. According to police sources, the woman had been suffering from several health problems and was highly anaemic, weighing only 32 kilograms in her third trimester. The Virudhunagar police suspect that she might have consumed poison; why she did it is yet to be ascertained. The police are waiting for the viscera report to find out the cause of death. Her body did not bear any injury mark, and, according to sources, there was no issue going on in her family. An FIR under CrPC Section 174 was registered; an investigation is on.