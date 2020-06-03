Relief for patients as non-COVID hospitals in TN get nod to resume organ transplants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed hospitals that are not designated to provide COVID-19 treatment to resume organ transplant surgeries. The government has also released guidelines to be followed by these hospitals.

The Tamil Nadu Organ Transplantion Programme was temporarily suspended during the lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has permitted the resumption of surgeries for patients needing organ transplants.

As per the guidelines released by the state, the transplant surgeries should not be implemented in hospitals that have been given permission to treat COVID-19 patients. Other important guidelines are: