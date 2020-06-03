Relief for patients as non-COVID hospitals in TN get nod to resume organ transplants
The Tamil Nadu Organ Transplantion Programme was temporarily suspended during the lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Published: 03rd June 2020 06:41 PM | Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:41 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed hospitals that are not designated to provide COVID-19 treatment to resume organ transplant surgeries. The government has also released guidelines to be followed by these hospitals.
The Tamil Nadu Organ Transplantion Programme was temporarily suspended during the lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A statement from Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has permitted the resumption of surgeries for patients needing organ transplants.
As per the guidelines released by the state, the transplant surgeries should not be implemented in hospitals that have been given permission to treat COVID-19 patients. Other important guidelines are:
- Hospitals should have a separate way for those seeking organ transplants. They also should have a separate ward, operation theatre and intensive care unit.
- Brain dead patients should not be put with other or suspected COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
- There should be a separate dedicated team for organ transplants including surgeons, counsellors, operation theatre staff and others. They should not be allowed to provide any other services.
- The entire team involved in the transplant surgery should be made to undergo periodical COVID-19 tests as per Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines.
- The hospitals should ensure availability of PPEs, masks and disinfectants to patients and attenders.
- Operation theatres, ICU and instruments used for the surgeries should be sterilised.
- The hospitals should also give a declaration that they will follow the guidelines issued.
- The government also released detailed guidelines for donors and recipients. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) will monitor if these guidelines are being followed by hospitals.