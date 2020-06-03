Shortage of funds slowing down desilting work in Karaikal

Antony Fernando By

KARAIKAL: Farmers have accused the DRDA of slow progress in desilting work and called upon the district administration to hand over the job to PWD. The RD-DRDA is handling desilting works under MGNREGS for the past month. “Manual desilting in some of the major channels under MGNREGS is slow. PWD should take over and desilt those using machines. Relying on MGNREGS will not help complete desilting on time,” said M Singaravelu, a farmer-leader from Thirunallar.

“Karaikal is at the fag end of the Cauvery delta. If desilting works are delayed, cultivation will be affected,” said S Rajendran, a farmer-leader from Karaikal.

Last year when desilting was delayed due to funds crunch, corporates in Karaikal pitched in with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. It is not the case now as most of the companies remain closed due to lockdown.

Further, the district administration has already roped in some of the big industries in COVID-19 control and relief work.

While speaking to TNIE, District Collector Arjun Sharma said, “RD-DRDA is undertaking the works under MGNREGS due to shortage of revenue with the government.

The government revenues have taken a hit due to the need to take measures to control COVID-19 and the relief for the pandemic. We are still trying to marshal funds for PWD so that we can desilt using machinery as well. We are in talks with some of the industries and trying to arrange for funds for PWD works. We are expecting water to arrive for Karaikal by the end of June.”