This simple Tirupathur police initiative has won over CSK star Suresh Raina 

R Sivakumar By

In order to improve the services provided to the general public and win their confidence, the Tirupathur district police have introduced a system to collect feedback from those who seek police action to redress their grievances. The initiative has earned laurels from the public including star cricketer Suresh Raina.

The 'Feedback Cell' was constituted by Superintendent of Police (SP) P Vijayakumar when the Tirupathur district took shape. A dedicated team of three police personnel has been posted at the unit to collect feedback from the complainants on certain key factors including time taken to register complaints, file the First Information Report (FIR), investigations and the way the problem was dealt with.

"It is aimed at making police personnel responsive and accountable," said Vijayakumar.

An evaluation process is also part of it. The SP noted that up to March, feedback was collected from 500 complainants and more than 400 had given marks in the range of 9-10.

If the response is positive, it will be passed to the concerned investigation officer with a note of appreciation, and if negative, the officer will be ordered to take 'corrective' action.

"Two factors are key in this initiative. The first is this will help improve the trust the public have deposed in the police force and the second is it offers a platform for course correction," Vijayakumar told The New Indian Express.

The officer has earned laurels for introducing the novel initiative to make the police force responsive and accountable.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently tweeted hailing the effort. "Wonderful initiative by SP_Tirupathur. This will surely enable the police to work on refining the processes further & be more responsive towards the citizens," he said.

The IPS Association too hailed the initiative. "The feedback mechanism is increasing responsiveness and upholding the accountability of the police towards citizens."

When the performance of the police officers is brought under the radar and the watchful eyes of the SP, it brings in more discipline in discharging their duties without getting influenced by 'extraneous' factors.

Helping elderly during pandemic

Rising to the occasion, the Feedback Cell has also chipped in to serve the elderly and economically poor people in the district who are in a disadvantageous position due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have collected the list of elderly persons receiving the old age pension (OAP) from the government. It comes to 46,000, and we contacted 36,000 so far asking for their requirements," Vijayakumar informed.

The police have reached out to 560 of these men with medical assistance and food with the help of the district collector.