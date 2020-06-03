Trouble brewing in DMK Tiruchy unit, cadre miffed at chief’s actions

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The rift between the DMK principal secretary K N Nehru and district secretary Mahesh Poyyamozhi came to the fore once again with Mahesh removing three divisional secretaries from their posts.

Party president M K Stalin announced removal of M Muthuvel, G Balamurugan and Seenu Thiyagarajan from the post of divisional secretaries of Tiruchy city unit in Murasoli on June 1. The announcement created ripples among cadre as the three were considered loyal to Nehru. The Tiruchy unit was split into three units following Nehru’s elevation.

Thiruverumbur MLA Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is close to youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi, was appointed as one of the three district secretaries and is in charge of Thiruverumbur, Tiruchy(East) and Manapparai units. Immediately after taking charge, Mahesh, sources said, started removing Nehru supporters to wrest control.

Balamurugan, one of the sacked functionaries, said, “My family has been with the DMK for generations. Recently, I invited Mahesh to an event in my area where relief materials were distributed to people. He refused saying he would be in Chennai on that day. Subsequently, I asked Nehru to preside over the event as I did not want people to wait. I guess this upset Mahesh.”

“I have been in this post for several years. When Mahesh was appointed district secretary, I went to greet him but he did not respond,” Muthuvel said and broke down pointing out to the charge that he was sacked for poor performance.

Functionaries fear Mahesh’s actions would weaken the party and result in a poor show during elections. “Mahesh is undoing the good work done by his predecessors. His influence in the party could be gauged by the undemocratic action against grassroots level functionaries without conducting inquiry.” The top brass, sources said, did not hold an inquiry with the three before removing them.

Sources also wondered is Nehru was consulted over the issue. Nehru, it is learnt, had told the three to “abide by the high command’s decision”.