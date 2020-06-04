STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old murdered in Madurai to hide homosexual relationship?

Police suspect that the youth, who is newly married, killed his partner of two years fearing he would make the relationship public.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:56 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After the body of a 16-year-old boy was found with its scrotum smashed, and partially burnt (below the hip) near his house at Attukulam Pudur near Melur on Thursday, the police booked a 25-year-old youth, believed to be his sexual partner, from the same village for his murder.

Police suspect that the youth, who is newly married, killed his partner of two years fearing he would make the relationship public. The body was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for postmortem examination. The youth had developed the relationship with the boy when the latter was a Class IX student.

Though the boy stayed at a hostel, he used to visit the village often; it was during these visits that their relationship strengthened. According to sources, the last call from the teenager's phone was to the youth. "There was a heated argument between the two," a police officer said. The youth was also booked under the POCSO Act. An investigation is underway.
 

homosexuality Pride month
