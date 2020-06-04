Chief Secy gets three-month extension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The services of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has been extended by three months - till October 31.

The Centre communicated this to the State government on Wednesday. Shanmugam assumed office on July 1, 2019 and was to retire on July 31 this year. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation, his term is being extended.

The letter from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the department had received Tamil Nadu government’s letter dated May 15, seeking approval for extending the services of Shanmugam for three months.

At present, there are 25 senior IAS officers in the cadre of Additional Chief Secretary in Tamil Nadu government and as well those who are on deputation to the Centre.

The process for selection of the next Chief Secretary is likely to begin after a couple of months since corona-related works are concentrated on now.