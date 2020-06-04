STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM flags off bikes to disinfect narrow streets

In Chennai, disinfectants have been sprayed 45,000 places including hospitals, markets, bus terminuses etc.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off nine two-wheelers fitted with special sprayers to disinfect narrow roads and streets in the containment zones of  Chennai to prevent the spread of Corona infection.  

In all, 25 such two-wheelers, brought at a cost of `1.36 crore would be pressed into service. A two-wheeler can spray 1,620 litres of disinfectant within an hour. After the Corona related works are over, these vehicles would be used to put out fire accidents in narrow lanes of Chennai.

In Chennai, disinfectants have been sprayed 45,000 places including hospitals, markets, bus terminuses etc. The department vehicles use sky-high ladders. But in the narrow roads, these vehicles cannot enter and hence these two-wheelers have been bought by the department.

