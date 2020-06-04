STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Day 4: Tamil Nadu tally crosses 1000-mark yet again

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch has worked out treatment cost for COVID-19 at private hospitals and submitted it to the government.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the fourth consecutive day, fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,286 testing positive on Wednesday, taking the tally to 25,872. Eleven patients, in the 47-80 age group, died taking the toll to 208. The fresh cases include 42 people who came from other States and countries.

Chennai took a large bite out of the cases reported with 1,012 testing positive. The city tally now stands at 17,598. Chennai also accounted for eight out of the 11 deaths reported on the day, taking the toll to 158. Two men (47 and 68) who were among the deceased in the city, had no co-morbidities. Royapuram and Tondiarpet zones remained at the top with 1,435 and 1,242 active cases respectively. Teynampet stood third with 908 active cases.

On a positive note, the recovery rate in Chennai stood at 9,034, higher than the 8,405 active cases. Chengalpattu recorded 61 cases; Tiruvallur, 58 and Kancheepuram, 19.Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch has worked out treatment cost for COVID-19 at private hospitals and submitted it to the government.

The cost, including accommodation, equipment and administrative charges, for those with mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days has been put at Rs 1,75,596 and for those with severe symptoms, Rs 3,30,826.

Those with mild symptoms will be charged Rs 56,224 towards pharmacy, consumable, and investigation, while those with severe symptoms,  Rs 1,00,585. The total cost comes to Rs 2,31,820 and Rs 4,31,411 for both the categories respectively.

State records 1,286 new cases, 11 deaths

The Association has not included doctors consultation charges, food and quarantine expenses of doctors and staff working in the designated COVID centres. Speaking to Express, CN Raja, president, IMA TNSB, said, “We haven’t included quarantine charges for patients as well.

The government should sit with us and discuss before fixing the price.” AK Ravikumar, Secretary, IMA TNSB, said, “We have been requesting the government to bring it under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp