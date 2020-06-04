Eight arrested for murdering college student over alleged caste violence

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Eight persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a college student over alleged caste-based violence.

According to sources, the suspects have been identified as M Mathan (20), V Surya(18), P Ponraj (20), G Ramu alias Ramasamy (22), S Muthukumar (19), Mari (28), A Muniasamy (50) and P Sridhar (28).

Investigations revealed that the deceased, P Satyamurthy (20) had allegedly made caste-based abusive remarks against a scheduled caste youth, Mathan, a resident of north street in Thalaivanvadali.

The police suspect that this might have provoked enmity between Satyamurthy and Mathan. Satyamurthy had been booked under the SC/ST Act twice.

Earlier, the decapitated body of 20-year-old Satyamurthy, a third-year college student, was found on the outskirts of Thalaivanvadali village on Friday last.

Arumuganeri police arrested eight persons and are enquiring further.