STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is homophobia the reason behind teenager’s murder?

The youth had developed the relationship with the boy when the latter was a Class IX student.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After the body of a 16-year-old boy was found with its scrotum smashed, and partially burnt (below the hip) near his house at Attukulam Pudur near Melur on Tuesday, the police booked a 25-year-old youth, believed to be his sexual partner, from the same village for his murder. Police suspect that the youth, who is newly married, killed his partner of two years fearing he would make the relationship public.

The body was shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for postmortem examination. The youth had developed the relationship with the boy when the latter was a Class IX student. Though the boy stayed at a hostel, he used to visit the village often; it was during these visits that their relationship strengthened.

According to sources, the last call from the teenager’s phone was to the youth. “There was a heated argument between the two,” a police officer said. The youth was also booked under the POCSO Act. An investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
homophobia murder
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp