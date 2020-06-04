STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘It’s State’s responsibility to take care of migrants’

The bench adjourned the hearing to June 8, by when the State must submit a report on action taken.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that it is the responsibility of the state to provide every migrant worker with adequate food, drinking water, shelter and medical facilities.

The division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha issued the order based on a plea filed by one AP Suryaprakasam who sought for a direction in producing 400 migrant labourers stranded in Maharashtra.

The State submitted that all guidelines put forth by the Supreme Court are being followed and the labourers are not even charged.  The bench observed that “it is duty of the state to see to that every migrant worker is provided with adequate food, drinking water, shelter and medical facilities. Having extracted work from the labourers, our State cannot be ungrateful.

Hence, the government is directed to identify the migrant labourers who are without food, shelter and medical facilities and provide the same to them on the war-footing.”The bench adjourned the hearing to June 8, by when the State must submit a report on action taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants Madras High Court
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp