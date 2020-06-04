More train services to resume within Tamil Nadu in bid to boost economic activity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Walajah will soon get train services to travel to other parts of Tamil Nadu during the lockdown. The measures are being taken with the objective of restoring normalcy outside Chennai in order to boost economic activity.

The government announced relaxations in the lockdown since June 1st and allowed the operation of private companies at full strength, except in Chennai and its suburbs.

Four special trains for intra-state transportation are being operated from June 1 in Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore - Katpadi, Villupuram - Madurai and Tiruchy - Nagercoil routes in both directions.

In addition to this, the government has requested the railways to operate three more trains in - Chengalpattu - Tiruchy via chord line, Chengalpattu - Tiruchy via mainline and Arakkonam - Coimbatore sections. Acting on this, Southern Railway sent a proposal to the railway board for introducing trains.

"As the government allowed operation of private companies with full strength outside Chennai city, transportation demand has gone up hugely in the last few days. Now, trains are allowed till Arakkonam instead of Katpadi. Similarly, trains are to be permitted till Chengalpattu instead of Villupuram," said a senior government official.

Officials said the introduction of the new trains will be notified soon and the quarantine procedure for inter-zone travellers will remain unchanged for these trains.

While Pallavan Express has been proposed to be operated as a special train between Karaikudi and Chengalpattu, Kovai Express will run between Arakkonam and Coimbatore. The Cholan Express will run between Tiruchy and Chengalpattu via Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai.