STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More train services to resume within Tamil Nadu in bid to boost economic activity

Officials said the introduction of the new trains will be notified soon and the quarantine procedure for inter-zone travellers will remain unchanged for these trains

Published: 04th June 2020 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Train operated by Southern Railway used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Walajah will soon get train services to travel to other parts of Tamil Nadu during the lockdown. The measures are being taken with the objective of restoring normalcy outside Chennai in order to boost economic activity. 

The government announced relaxations in the lockdown since June 1st and allowed the operation of private companies at full strength, except in Chennai and its suburbs.

Four special trains for intra-state transportation are being operated from June 1 in Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore - Katpadi, Villupuram - Madurai and Tiruchy - Nagercoil routes in both directions.

In addition to this, the government has requested the railways to operate three more trains in  -  Chengalpattu - Tiruchy via chord line, Chengalpattu - Tiruchy via mainline and Arakkonam - Coimbatore sections. Acting on this, Southern Railway sent a proposal to the railway board for introducing trains.

"As the government allowed operation of private companies with full strength outside Chennai city, transportation demand has gone up hugely in the last few days. Now, trains are allowed till Arakkonam instead of Katpadi. Similarly, trains are to be permitted till Chengalpattu instead of Villupuram," said a senior government official.

Officials said the introduction of the new trains will be notified soon and the quarantine procedure for inter-zone travellers will remain unchanged for these trains.

While Pallavan Express has been proposed to be operated as a special train between Karaikudi and Chengalpattu, Kovai Express will run between Arakkonam and Coimbatore. The Cholan Express will run between Tiruchy and Chengalpattu via Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trains in Tamil Nadu Southern Railway Chengalpattu Arakkonam
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp