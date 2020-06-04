STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘No thanks, we won’t go to hospital’

Meanwhile, three persons, including a woman and her daughter from Solur near Ambur, tested positive.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tension prevailed for a while at Udayenthram in Vaniyambadi here when family members of a woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, blocked the government officials from taking her to hospital.

The woman and her husband had returned from Chennai recently, and samples were taken from them at the district border checkpost. When the results came out on Tuesday, local Health authorities visited the family and informed that the woman had tested positive. However, when the officials asked her to come to hospital for treatment, her husband and a few others confronted the officials, said sources.

Later, top officers of Revenue and Police departments rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members. Finally, they managed to get her admitted to hospital. “We convinced them on the need to take treatment for the infection and subsequently took the woman to hospital,” said Police SP P Vijayakumar.The woman was later admitted to the isolation ward at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

Fresh cases

Meanwhile, three persons, including a woman and her daughter from Solur near Ambur, tested positive. Another woman was from Konampattu in Tirupathur. At Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, a woman doctor from Maharashtra pursuing PG course turned positive. Three others – two from Chennai and one from Bengaluru – were also infected. Ranipet district reported five fresh cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp