‘No thanks, we won’t go to hospital’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tension prevailed for a while at Udayenthram in Vaniyambadi here when family members of a woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, blocked the government officials from taking her to hospital.

The woman and her husband had returned from Chennai recently, and samples were taken from them at the district border checkpost. When the results came out on Tuesday, local Health authorities visited the family and informed that the woman had tested positive. However, when the officials asked her to come to hospital for treatment, her husband and a few others confronted the officials, said sources.

Later, top officers of Revenue and Police departments rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members. Finally, they managed to get her admitted to hospital. “We convinced them on the need to take treatment for the infection and subsequently took the woman to hospital,” said Police SP P Vijayakumar.The woman was later admitted to the isolation ward at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

Fresh cases

Meanwhile, three persons, including a woman and her daughter from Solur near Ambur, tested positive. Another woman was from Konampattu in Tirupathur. At Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, a woman doctor from Maharashtra pursuing PG course turned positive. Three others – two from Chennai and one from Bengaluru – were also infected. Ranipet district reported five fresh cases.