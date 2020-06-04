Puducherry likely to move towards bad coronavirus situation: Minister 

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Thursday expressed strong fear that with the prevalence of COVID-19 being in the range of eight to nine cases on an average every day, the Union Territory is likely to move towards a "very bad situation" in spread of the pandemic sooner than later.

Disclosing the details of the number of active coronavirus cases and total discharges during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said nine fresh cases have been reported, pushing the tally to 63.

He said of the nine cases, one patient was admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital and the remaining eight patients were admitted to the Centrally administered JIPMER.

A total of 36 were discharged here projecting a total number of 63 active cases under treatment in the medical college hospital and JIPMER.

Before relaxation of curbs on May 17 there were a few number of cases admitted to the hospitals. But, after the relaxation, there was a spurt in the number of active cases.

"I fear that in June and July there will be a spike and it will develop into a bad situation," he said.

Noting that after easing of curbs the movement of people had increased, Rao said, "people cannot eternally remain indoors as the necessity to earn income to take care of the members in the families was also pressing them to move about for taking up jobs."

He stressed the need to adhere to the basic norms of social distancing, wear masks and adopt voluntary isolation always.

The government could not also continue to be very strict in sealing the inter State borders.

Director of Health Services S Mohan Kumar, who was also present, said a website of the Medical college hospital was launched to apprise the people of the actual number of beds available in the hospital and also the health providers in the institution.

The Director said the rise in number of active cases was likely to cross 100 in a day or two.

"If this happens, the whole of Puducherry region would become a containment zone," he asserted.

Presently, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory had no coronavirus case.

Secretary to Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda opined that the increased occurrence of active cases of late in Puducherry does not not augur well for the future.

This is a wakeup call for the people to be very very careful and the website rolled out in the government medical college hospital brought to the notice of the viewers the actual beds available, equipments, ventilators and number of doctors taking care of the infected patients.

The purpose of dissemination of these details was to enable the people to know of the actual facilities available in the hospital.

He reiterated his plea to the people to download 'Arogiya Sethu' app in their mobiles.

Of the fresh nine COVID-19 cases, six were found to be private security personnel working in different organisations.