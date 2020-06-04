STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry likely to move towards bad coronavirus situation: Minister 

A total of 36 were discharged here projecting a total number of 63 active cases under treatment in the medical college hospital and JIPMER.

Published: 04th June 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

puducherry

Pondy beach road was opened for public after 2 months of lockdown. (Photo| G Pattabi Raman)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Thursday expressed strong fear that with the prevalence of COVID-19 being in the range of eight to nine cases on an average every day, the Union Territory is likely to move towards a "very bad situation" in spread of the pandemic sooner than later.

Disclosing the details of the number of active coronavirus cases and total discharges during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said nine fresh cases have been reported, pushing the tally to 63.

He said of the nine cases, one patient was admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital and the remaining eight patients were admitted to the Centrally administered JIPMER.

A total of 36 were discharged here projecting a total number of 63 active cases under treatment in the medical college hospital and JIPMER.

Before relaxation of curbs on May 17 there were a few number of cases admitted to the hospitals. But, after the relaxation, there was a spurt in the number of active cases.

"I fear that in June and July there will be a spike and it will develop into a bad situation," he said.

Noting that after easing of curbs the movement of people had increased, Rao said, "people cannot eternally remain indoors as the necessity to earn income to take care of the members in the families was also pressing them to move about for taking up jobs."

He stressed the need to adhere to the basic norms of social distancing, wear masks and adopt voluntary isolation always.

The government could not also continue to be very strict in sealing the inter State borders.

Director of Health Services S Mohan Kumar, who was also present, said a website of the Medical college hospital was launched to apprise the people of the actual number of beds available in the hospital and also the health providers in the institution.

The Director said the rise in number of active cases was likely to cross 100 in a day or two.

"If this happens, the whole of Puducherry region would become a containment zone," he asserted.

Presently, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the Union Territory had no coronavirus case.

Secretary to Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda opined that the increased occurrence of active cases of late in Puducherry does not not augur well for the future.

This is a wakeup call for the people to be very very careful and the website rolled out in the government medical college hospital brought to the notice of the viewers the actual beds available, equipments, ventilators and number of doctors taking care of the infected patients.

The purpose of dissemination of these details was to enable the people to know of the actual facilities available in the hospital.

He reiterated his plea to the people to download 'Arogiya Sethu' app in their mobiles.

Of the fresh nine COVID-19 cases, six were found to be private security personnel working in different organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry government Puducherry coronavirus Puducherry COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Brahmanand
    The Health Minister is rightly concerned about the rise in the covid-19 cases in Puducherry but the decisionmakers seem to be rudderless when looking for solutions. If the reason for the rise is known
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp