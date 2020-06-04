Teen takes father to cops for stealing her money

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: At a time when even adults think twice about stepping into a police station, a teenaged girl walked into the Panruti police station to lodge a complaint against her father, for stealing money from her piggy bank to buy alcohol.

Divya (name changed) is a Class-IX student. “She came to our station Tuesday, asking to meet the inspector to report a crime,” says a policeman.

Her father is out of work while the mother runs a small juice shop in Panruti. “She said it took her years to save that money, around Rs 50-Rs 60.” One fine day, out of desperation to get himself a drink, the man decided to steal his daughter’s savings.

“It was not just that he stole the money. Often, he would beat up Divya’s mother for money to buy booze. She decided to put an end to the ordeal and approached the police,” the personnel added.

However, when the father was brought to the station and ‘disciplined’, Divya started requesting the cops not to harm him. Finally, after counselling the man, the father and daughter were sent away. “He has promised us not to indulge in such behaviour in future,” the police personnel added.