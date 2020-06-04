Unlock 1: Differing voices on opening up places of worship in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Religious leaders expressed differing opinions on reopening places of worship from June 8, as the Centre has allowed it.

Attending the meeting convened by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam at the Secretariat, some leaders urged the government to open the places of worship while many were of the view that this is not the time to do so since maintaining physical distance would be difficult.

A few others suggested that the opening of places of worship in Chennai and its surrounding districts can be delayed but in other parts they can be allowed. The Chief Secretary said the government would take a decision after studying the suggestions made at the meeting. Representatives of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jains and Sikhs offered their suggestions at the meeting.

Many Muslim representatives left it to the discretion of the government whether to reopen the places of worship or not.

“Some said like foreign countries, people can be allowed after completing sanitising works in the places of worship. We did not demand immediate opening of the mosques but would abide by the decision of the government,” a representative told Express.

However, Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said, “The reopening of mosques should be delayed at least for one month because in Chennai the infection is spreading very fast. If the mosques are opened now, all people will rush to the mosques and there are chances of virus spreading there.”

Christian representatives urged the government to open the churches from June 8 and promised that they would ensure physical distancing and other restrictions to be followed.

Rev. Fr AS Martin, Bishop, Evangelical Church of India told Express that “We requested the government to reopen the churches and assured the government that we will maintain strictly physical distancing and other restrictions to be imposed.”

Rajednra Jain, Secretary, Nowcar Chetna Manch, Sowcarpet Jains Association said, “It is better to delay the reopening of the places of worship for sometime since social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Swami Iswarananda of Suddhananda Ashram, Uthandi said, “Places of worship should be opened because people of all faiths feel the need to offer prayers there seeking mental peace. However, while opening the temples, permission should not be given for large gatherings like car festivals, pradosha poojas and for mass bhajans. But just having the darshan the deities should be allowed.”

