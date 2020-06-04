Where’s the promised food? Ordeal continues for recovered patients

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are allegations that officials are not providing daily rations for those under home quarantine after recovery. A few such recovered patients at the TNSCB tenements in Perumbakkam, say they are relying on the generosity of their relatives and friends for food.

A 28-year-old resident of 153 block in Perumbakkam was discharged on May 27. He stays with his sister, wife and grandmother, all of whom tested positive. “When we were discharged, the officials said they would help with daily food requirement for the next 14 days. However, no one turned up.”

“Thankfully, my parents live in a different block and are safe. They leave packets of food cooked for all four of us at our doorstep every day. Had they tested positive, I don’t know whom we would have turned to.” According to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board officials, nine persons in the tenements had tested positive so far. However, residents claim the number is much higher.

It was only on Wednesday, that the Primary Healthcare Centre in Perumbakkam started testing residents for COVID-19; before this, they were sent to the Medavakkam PHC.

“We ask our neighbours if they can lend us rations and then we cook. We don’t know what we will do next month, though. We can’t ask them every time,” said the resident who works at the juice counter in SIPCOT. When contacted, officials said that residents can buy rations from the ration shop within the premises.

An official said, “Here, everyone knows each other so they won’t have any problems. Also, we are distributing essentials including soaps to all houses.”

CAT closed after driver tests positive

Chennai: After the driver of a staff working in the Chennai bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at the Madras High Court campus tested positive, authorities have decided to close the office down for the next two days. After fumigation of the entire premises, the CAT is expected to open on Monday.