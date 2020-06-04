Woman constable who failed to produce gold recovered in 12 cases, held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman police constable attached to Singanallur police station was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly failing to produce before a magistrate court 61 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered in 12 stolen cases over a period of two years.

According to an investigation officer, the grade II constable, Swapna Suja (40) has been in the service for more than 15 years now.

Suja was colloquially addressed as a ‘court police’ as for the last two years she was tasked with jobs, such as submission of crime records and production of recovered items before Coimbatore magistrate court III.

According to police, Suja allegedly refused to produce the recovered jewellery and concealed the information by fudging records.

When the issue came to the fore in February, she was suspended and summoned to appear for an inquiry before a special officer, Inspector Sivakumar, deputed by the Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan. Suja reportedly failed to appear for an inquiry despite repeated attempts of communication.

The woman’s arrest came after Saravanampatti Police Inspector Sangeetha filed a complaint with City Crime Branch recently.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Suja was remanded in judicial custody.

