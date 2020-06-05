Agitated by girl child's birth, mother kills infant, self in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

ERODE (Tamil Nadu): A 34-year-old woman allegedly killed her three-month-old girl baby and later herself as she expected her second child to be a boy.

The woman has a nine- year-old daughter, police said on Friday.

The woman was so agitated over not begetting a boy baby that she killed the infant by drowning it in a water tub, then went to her room and hanged herself, the police said.

The incident took place near Perundurai in Erode district on Thursday, they said, adding that a murder-cum- suicide case has been registered.