HC issues notice to Centre over Puducherry CM’s appeal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central government on an appeal filed by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy challenging a single Judge’s order on the distribution of free rice in the Union Territory.

The CM had locked horns with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi after the latter opposed the government’s move to distribute free rice through Public Distribution System (PDS). She instead preferred direct cash transfer to beneficiaries. The single judge order had gone against the UT government. The plea has been adjourned to July 23.