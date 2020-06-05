Kotravai sculpture sheds light on Pandiyan era

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A sculpture of Kotravai, considered the goddess of war and victory in Tamil culture, standing beside a stag was unearthed in Perumalpatti village, bordering Virudhunagar on Thursday. The sculpture, believed to date back to early Pandiyan era, was found while ploughing the garden of one Karuppaiah.

Assistant Professor of History in Rajapalayam Raju’s College, B Kandasamy, said that carved stones were also unearthed. “The stones might have been carved for the construction of a temple here. Two rivers named Devi and Vadamalai confluenced at a spot nearby,” he said.

He further said that the people could have started worshipping the goddess and then subsequently started building a temple at the spot. “At some point, the river could have breached the banks, causing the sculpture and the stones to go deep into the land,” he said. Kotravai sculpture is a rarity in South Tamil Nadu and this is the second such sculpture found in the State, and the first in southern part.

“The first one is kept at a museum in Chennai,” said Kandhasamy. “Another interesting fact about the sculpture is its softness and the animal - stag - standing beside the goddess,” he said. The sculpture of the goddess has four hands, of which three are missing. The pedestal of the statue has also been found. The statue, has been kept under a tree nearby and people have started worshipping it.

