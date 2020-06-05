STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Deputy Speaker says Oulgaret containment zones lacking essentials

Balan who was elected on Congress ticket from Oulgaret clarified that this is not a dissatisfaction against the government or the party but in its functioning.

Representational image (File photo)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Deputy speaker M N R Balan on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the government alleging lack of supply of essential commodities in containment zones in his Oulgaret constituency.

After submitting a memorandum to chief minister V Narayanasamy in this regard, Balan who was elected on Congress ticket from Oulgaret clarified that this is not a dissatisfaction against the government or the party but in its functioning and added that he had apprised his grievance to the party high command.

He said Moogambigai Nager, Thirukkural Nagar and Teachers colony in his Oulgaret constituency were declared as containment zone but the administration has not bothered to fulfil the essential requirements of the people in that area. The administration failed to take any steps to provide even food commodities to the people in the area, he said adding that he had spent Rs 30 lakhs from his own pocket for them. Neither were the people in the containment zones tested for COVID-19. On top of it, the duration of the containment zone was 28 days when the duration in Tamil Nadu is only 14 days, said Balan.

This has been apprised to the chief minister and requested him to ensure that the requirements of the people are taken care of and livelihoods are not affected, Balan said.

