Women held for 'advising' sacrifice of teen girl

The women allegedly told the girl's father, Paneerselvam, to offer her in sacrifice to amass wealth.

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The alleged black magician Vasanthi and her aide Murugayi were arrested by the Pudukkottai police on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 13-year-girl in Gandharvakottai. On Tuesday, the girl's father was arrested and police said it was a case of 'human sacrifice'.

The women allegedly told the girl's father, Paneerselvam, to offer her in sacrifice to amass wealth. The 13-year-old was murdered on May 18 in a eucalyptus grove near her house in Nodiyur village. After arresting the father and Kumar, his aide, eight police teams led by SP Arun Sakthikumar were on the lookout for Vasanthi and Murugayi.

Sources said the two were interrogated for three days before the arrest. "We wanted to find out if the two were involved in similar incidents elsewhere. We found out that they duped people in Sivagangai, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Ramnad," said a police officer.

A case was registered against the duo under section 307 r/w 12 of POCSO, 147, 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Police said all accused in the case have been bought to book. One of the accused, Mookayi, Paneerselvam's second wife, died on 30 May. A probe is on to ascertain the cause.

