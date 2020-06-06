After a gap of 75 days, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi undertakes field visit in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a gap of around 75 days, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi who remained confined to Raj Nivas undertook a field visit on Saturday, following the relaxation in the lockdown rules. Ever since her assumption of charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry four years back, she had been making field visits every weekend along with officials, but suspended them after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Bedi visited several areas in the town and took stock of the situation from her car without alighting. Later, in a WhatsApp message, she said that she found most people were following the norms. She advised the people to maintain social distancing and wear masks while they make purchases and directed the police to impose fines if anyone violates the rules.

She said that it was such a relief to see people back to earning their livelihoods while protecting themselves, with the majority wearing masks. She appealed to people to avoid crowding and use more online services wherever available.

Bedi also asked devotees to do online registration for visiting the Saniswara temple in Karaikal on the lines of the Tirupati temple. Such a facility is being planned by the Karaikal District Collector. These precautions by organizers and people would reduce community spread of COVID-19, she added.