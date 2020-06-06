STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Art helps kids Brush away lockdown blues

Eager children took part in a free workshop to learn basic water colouring techniques online.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kids take part in online art workshop.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: To steer children away from mindless entertainment and beat the indoor blues amid lockdown, this artist reached out to over 350 families to get their children to learn water colouring. Eager children took part in a free workshop to learn basic water colouring techniques online.

“In the age of the internet, there are so many avenues to keep oneself occupied, but whether they are all productive is a matter to think about. So, we came up with this idea to help at least a handful of children to be engaged productively and creatively,” said Muthukumar Ravi, artist and organiser of the workshop.

He is the director Mayan School of Fine Arts. “Involved in art, conducting a free workshop for the same seemed a good idea,” said Ravi. On the reason behind the idea, he said, “Had this been a normal annual vacation, children would have had several ways to keep themselves busy. Some may even go for summer camps. However, this is a pandemic that has locked us in our homes. Being idle is not good, especially for children. That is why we came up with this idea.”

Through the school’s Facebook page, WhatsApp posters and word-of-mouth, registration for the workshop began. The three-day workshop ended on June 6 and was for two hours each day. The children were given private links to tutorials on YouTube. After watching them, they were given activities which had to be
competed and submitted via WhatsApp for which they would get feedback.

“Of the around 300 students who registered, 270 have been consistent in submitting the assignment. We thought the numbers would be far lower, but I am glad we can introduce so many children to art,” said Ravi. The lessons start from colour composition to paintings. Children from LKG to Class 10 attended the event.

Most were from Tiruchy but many Tamil families from outside India like in the US and Oman also participated. They also gave away e-certificates to those who were consistent in submitting assignments.
Parent of five-year-old Irene Andrea from Tiruchy, Parimala Vaijayanthi, told TNIE, “Children need an outlet and a way to engage. My child used to paint and draw, this class gave her a structured route to follow. For those who just got introduced, it opens up an avenue into art and creativity. At the time of pandemic, this has been important.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Unlock 1.0 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp