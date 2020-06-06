STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flouting quarantine, new normal?

The workers hailing from Kallakurichi, Thirukovilur and Sanakrapuram were brought home through special train from Maharashtra.

COVID-19, Coronavirus, Quarantine, Self-isolation

Image of a quarantine facility used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/COIMBATORE: About 200 migrant labourers quarantined in a facility centre at Pali in Ulundurpet created ruckus to get back home, here on Thursday. The workers hailing from Kallakurichi, Thirukovilur and Sanakrapuram were brought home through special train from Maharashtra.

Among them about six members tested positive and the rest had been quarantined at the centre for the past 12 days, said police. However, officials and police convinced them to stay for two more days and assured they’ll be sent home.

While in Coimbatore, with several people flouting the quarantine norms, officials from the District Health Department said that they will resort to serving legal notices to the people or the health care facility when found violating the quarantine guidelines.

According to officials, several passengers, who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport had chosen to stay in a private quarantine facility only to check-out later. A 36-year-old pregnant woman, a native of Thoothukudi, who recently landed at Coimbatore International Airport in a repatriation flight from Dubai and refused to stay in a quarantine facility here tested positive for COVID-19.

In another incident, on Thursday, a private hospital treating COVID-19 positive patients was served a notice for failing to comply with the norms.

An official said, “The private hospital was treating symptomatic and infected persons at the same facility. Meanwhile, the administration failed to provide hand sanitiser for the patients and did not depute staff members on a shift basis. Most health workers did not wear facemasks and protective gear at the hospital. Though a warning was issued, they did not abide by the guidelines.”

Soaring numbers

Chennai: The number of Corona positive persons at the secretariat went up by 10 on Friday.  Already, 23 employees were tested positive. Besides, results of lab tests for a few IAS officers are awaited.   Meanwhile, TN Secretariat Association reiterated its demand to bring down the number of employees attending the secretariat from 50 percent to 33 percent as maintaining social distancing became difficult. The association represented to the CM and the Chief Secretary that in certain departments, the presence of  100 percent employees is insisted. This would only increase the chances of further spreading the infection.

