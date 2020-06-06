For want of a boy, Tamil Nadu woman kills three-month-old girl, self

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 34-year-old woman took the life of her three-month-old female child before meeting her death by hanging at Perundurai, on Thursday.

According to the police, Sangeetha, a resident of Moongilpalayam near Perundurai had delivered a female child three months ago.

Already a mother to a girl of nine years of age, the police said, the woman was expecting a boy and was vexed that she delivered a girl child.

On Thursday, Sangeetha killed the infant by drowning her in a bucket of water and hanged herself to death while there were no other family members present at her house.

The police report that she took the extreme step when her husband, Gunasekaran (40) was out for work, while her mother-in-law and her first child went to a farm nearby.

It was the child's father who reported the incident to the police. The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem examination.