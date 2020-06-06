STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government will bear higher education expenses of Madurai salon owner's daughter: TN CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami greeted the 13-year girl who reportedly convinced her father to spend his savings for the needy.

Published: 06th June 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the state government would bear the higher education expenses of a salon owner's daughter in Madurai who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 relief work.

The salon owner, Mohan of Madurai district, spent his savings earmarked for the education of his daughter Nethra to buy and distribute groceries and vegetables for the poor during the lockdown period, Palaniswami said and appreciated his gesture.

"The Tamil Nadu government will bear the higher education expenditure of Nethra," the Chief Minister said, adding, it was to honour Mohan's help for the destitute with dedication, sans selfishness during the pandemic.

He greeted the 13-year girl who reportedly convinced her father to spend his savings for the needy.

On May 31, in his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast, Prime Minister Modi had said "...There are innumerable people who are willing to give their all in the service of others. One such gentleman is K C Mohan of Tamil Nadu. Shri Mohan ji runs a salon in Madurai. Through sheer hard work, he had saved five lakh rupees for his daughter's education. But he spent the entire amount in the service of the needy and the underprivileged in these difficult times."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu CM Madurai salon owner
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp