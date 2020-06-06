Male elephant found dead in Periyanaickenpalayam forest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A male elephant, aged around 12, was found dead inside Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on the foothills of Palamalai Hill near Naickenpalayam in the district on Thursday night. The animal is suspected to have died about two weeks back, said forest officials.

The carcass was found on Thursday evening after a forest patrol team followed foul smell that engulfed the area. The team was unable to go near the carcass due to the presence of a herd of elephants near it.

After successfully diverting the herd with various diversion tactics, a team of forest officials and forest veterinary doctors performed an autopsy in the presence of representatives of three NGOs.