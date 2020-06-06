STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piggy bank helps her to continue online classes

In some households, siblings share a smart phone to study the material provided over WhatsApp by their schools.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:13 AM

By adhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A piggy bank was broken earlier this week, that of a little girl by her father who wanted more booze. Yet another piggy bank broke on Friday, but this time it was by a girl who wanted to quench her thirst for knowledge. A class IX student, Janani took Rs 250 out of her precious savings to top up the internet pack in her dad’s mobile to attend online coaching classes without a break.   

A student of Seva Sangam government-aided school at Mutharasanallur, Janani said she used to save Rs 5 and Rs 10 given by her parents, both daily wage labourers, for snacks. “My parents do not use internet on their phone. So, I used my savings to top up the package and not miss a single class,” Janani told Express.
Janani’s mother, Arpudhamalar said, “I earn less than Rs 3,000 a month. She studies well and I am glad that her savings have helped her now.”

B Pavithra of Kallukuzhii is another girl who has used her savings to top up her parents mobile package for online classes. A student of a government-aided school, her mother is a tailor and father, a farm worker. In some households, siblings share a smart phone to study the material provided over WhatsApp by their schools.

Anbuselvam from Ariyalur, who has no access to smart phone, said,”I call up my teachers for help and use my textbooks to study.”

