Big spike as 19 more die in TN, total number of cases crosses 30k

Tamil Nadu recorded 19 more deaths due to Covid-19, and touched 30,152 cases with 1,458 new ones on Saturday.

Published: 07th June 2020 05:59 AM

Migrants wait to board a special train to Jodhpur in Chennai | MARTIN LOUIS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 19 more deaths due to Covid-19, and touched 30,152 cases with 1,458 new ones on Saturday. All the deaths reported were from Chennai. Of this, 1,146 new cases were reported from Chennai.

As the city’s tally crossed 20,993 cases, the government appointed Commissioner of Land Administration Pankaj Kumar Bansal as special coordinator to the Chennai Corporation. This comes a day after five ministers were appointed to oversee coordination in the city.

Bansal’s role will include management and preparation of micro-level plans of containment in the civic body’s high risk zones. Meanwhile, with 633 patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharges stands at 16,395 against 13,503 active cases Of the 19 deaths, 10 were in private hospitals. The State’s toll is now 251. As many as 15 of the deceased were aged over 50. Seven had diabetes and hypertension, while 10 had no comorbidities.

CLA to help city fight virus
Commissioner of Land Administration Pankaj Kumar Bansal was appointed special coordinator for the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday

Comments

