STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Carcass of 21-feet-long whale shark washed ashore on Tamil Nadu's beach

Forest officials are investigating the matter to confirm whether it was hunted to dispatch the drug, or was it unable to swim towards the deep seas after being wounded on the rocks.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sperm Whale

The carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The carcass of a 21-feet-long whale shark, which is one among the endangered species, washed ashore at Aathankarai here on Saturday.

Estimated to be about 35 years of age, the male whale shark weighed about 1.5 tonnes. According to the Ramanathapuram forest range officer S Sathish, the whale shark is believed to have died about three days ago before being washed ashore as the carcass had begun to decompose.

The carcass did not show any signs of external injuries, ruling out possibilities of poaching or boat accident, he added.

But, the autopsy performed by veterinarians revealed internal haemorrhage indicating that the mammal could have hit against a rock, mentioned Sathish. The decayed carcass was later buried in a pit (near the shore) that was sprinkled with bleaching powder and acid.

After a post-mortem done by veterinarians, the carcass was buried in a pit that was sprinkled with bleaching powder and acid.

According to forest officials, whale sharks which are the largest among the fish species have a life span of about 130 years and whale sharks that prey on planktons and fish eggs have a unique pattern of dots on their bodies. There are only about 7,000 whale sharks in the world, added they.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
whale Whale shark
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp