Shortage of a crucial COVID-19 drug worries doctors as Tamil Nadu grapples with deadly pandemic

Doctors are concerned over the shortage of a drug, which, as they claim, plays a crucial role in the speedy recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 07th June 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 01:55 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors are concerned over the shortage of a drug, which, as they claim, plays a crucial role in the speedy recovery of COVID-19 patients. Tocilizumab is used in serious COVID patients to suppress inflammation, they say. The drug is patented and apparently only one company manufactures it.

"In the last three months, we have seen this drug to be effective on patients with severe inflammation," said a senior government doctor, who is treating COVID-19 patients.

"Though there is no scientific evidence yet, it has been observed that the drug is effective in speedy recovery of COVID patients. Last week, we managed to get the drug for a doctor admitted in government hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

He recovered quickly. It is mainly used in people with cytokine storm," said another. Meanwhile, a senior health department official said the drug is not available anywhere in India and can only be imported.

Speaking to Express, J Jayaseelan, Chairman of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association said, "It is a patented product. Only one company, Roche, is manufacturing it."

"It is not manufactured in India but only imported. Now, there is a shortage of it due to wide usage. We can't do anything about it right now. as it is a patented product. There are many drugs for cytokine storm. Tocilizumbad is one of the drugs being tried by doctors. They all are in trial basis," he added.

Another doctor said, "It is a global issue. Only governments can find a solution. They can consider giving patent right to more companies so that it can be manufactured in India too. They have to consider this since it is a pandemic situation and more doctors find it to be effective."

Tocilizumbad is an immunomodulator, mainly used to treat autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis.

