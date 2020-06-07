SoP framed for restaurants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Plan to dine at your favourite restaurants? Be ready to find the usual ambience lacking. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued for shops and restaurants by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday, the restaurants have been instructed not to use the air conditioner or air cooler. The restaurants will be out of bounds for people above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age.

Stick to these rules