SoP framed for restaurants

CHENNAI: Plan to dine at your favourite restaurants? Be ready to find the usual ambience lacking. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued for shops and restaurants by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday, the restaurants have been instructed not to use the air conditioner or air cooler. The restaurants will be out of bounds for people above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age.
Stick to these rules
- Managers, workers and chef to wear face mask and gloves
- Workers should change dress before entering restaurant
- Workers advised to sanitise hands once in 30 minutes
- Workers handling food should avoid wearing watch, ornaments
- Workers above 55 years old not allowed to work
- CCTVs must at entrance for tracking contacts
- All shops should have hand wash facilities
- Marking should be made in front of shops with two-metre distance