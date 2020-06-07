Tamil Nadu reports 1,515 fresh cases, 18 deaths, EPS spells out all steps taken

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the situation in Tamil Nadu remained grim, with 1,515 more Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured the people that "health infrastructure has been strengthened and more doctors and nurses have been appointed to tackle the situation".

In a televised address, the CM said the government has so far allotted Rs 4,333.23 crore to step up the war against coronavirus. The State Covid-19 tally stood at 31,667, as 18 more deaths took the toll to 269. Chennai continued to report the lion’s share of fresh cases, with 1,155 — or 76 per cent — being reported in city aside from one ‘imported’ case, raising its tally to 22,149.

Talking about the ramped up testing, Palaniswami said a total of 5.5 lakh tests have been done in the State till June 4. "As many as 86 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped to keep the pandemic under check. The government acted fast and started taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus from February. Steps taken include introducing checks at railway stations and airports, sealing of borders and implementing the lockdown in March. I appreciate our people who have followed all the restrictions imposed by the government. But for their cooperation, the situation could have been worse," he said.

Mortality rate, he said, was the lowest in Tamil Nadu when compared with other States or even a few foreign countries. "Tamil Nadu has the best recovery rate, too. Though there was no bar on farming and related activities during this period, the pandemic has severely affected the economy. Therefore, various measures have been rolled out to put it back on track, including bringing in new investments," Palaniswami said. Elaborating on the relief measures, he said, "Funds have been released for disinfecting public places, slums and creating medical facilities, providing food to the needy and offering relief to migrant labourers."

Ensuring food security for people, he said the government has been providing free essentials for three months starting from April to over two crore ration card holders, while the poor, destitute and migrant workers were also being provided food through community kitchens.But people, too, have a responsibility towards the state, he said, adding, "People should take maximum precautions like wearing face mask, wash their hands well with soap and maintain social distancing if the spread has to stop."

He said philanthropists have offered donations to the tune of Rs 378. 96 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for carrying out relief works. "Over 14 lakh kits, 2.83 crore three-layer masks, 37 lakh N-95 masks and 25 lakh PPEs have been procured. A total of 3,384 ventilators are being kept ready in government and private hospitals. A total of 13,000 tests are being carried out every day in the State by establishing 72 labs, which is highest in the country," Palaniswami said.

Talking about foreign investments, Palaniswami said the government, in its efforts to attract more investments, has set up a high-level panel towards achieving this. "As a result, investors from the US, France and the UK, among others, have signed pacts worth Rs 15,000 crore, which is likely to create job opportunities for 47,000 people," he said. Sops have also been provided to MSMEs like moratorium on repayment of debts and new loans.

City’s neighbours record high numbers

After Chennai, its neighbouring districts reported the highest number of cases with Chengalpattu recording 135 and Tiruvallur 55, taking their total case load to 1,854 and 1,329 respectively.

Of the 18 ‘imported’ cases reported on Sunday, two were of persons who had travelled from Maharashtra, seven from Delhi, one each from Jammu & Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh, while four were passengers from UAE and three from Kuwait.

For the second consecutive day, over 15,000 people were tested in a day, the figure for Sunday standing at 15,671.Meanwhile, 18 deaths — five in private and 13 in government hospitals — were reported.

Giving details about the deceased, a bulletin said a 20-year-old woman from Vellore died due to grade 3 abruption, acute renal failure, MODS, cardiorespiratory arrest and severe preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication on Saturday.

Of the other deaths reported, three of the deceased — all from Chennai — had no comorbid conditions and died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. A 44-year-old man admitted on May 30, after testing positive on May 28, died on June 6. A 49-year-old man, who tested positive on June 1, was admitted on June 5 and died on June 6. A 50-year-old man, who tested positive on May 29, was admitted on June 30 and died on June 6.